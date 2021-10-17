Bonaire shows very Solid Bookings for 4th Quarter

- 2Shares
KRALENDIJK- According to the analysts of ForwardKeys, which keeps track of -among others- data on ticket sales and reservations, Bonaire is recovering very quickly from the damage suffered during the Covid-pandemic.
When it comes to bookings in the fourth quarter of 2021, Bonaire is in second place of Latin American and Caribbean destinations, when it comes to Tourism Recovery.
Only El Salvador, in Central America is recovering faster. The Domincan Republic, Belize and Aruba are repectively in place three, four and five. Various destinations actually show booking figures which exceed those in 2019, the last ‘normal’ year prior to the Covid-19 crisis.
The complete report can be read here.
