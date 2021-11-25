Bonaire signs agreement with Dutch Municipality

- 1Share
KRALENDIJK – Commissioner Hennyson Thielman, on behalf of Bonaire Government, has signed a letter of intent with the municipality of Krimpen aan den IJssel during a working visit to the Netherlands.
Mayor Martijn Vroom signed the agreement on behalf of Krimpen aan den IJssel. It is the intention that the municipality will officially support the Public Entity Bonaire with the transfer of knowledge transfer and the establishment of the Customer Contact Center.,
Sustainable
The tow municipalities also want to investigate the possibilities for achieving a durable cooperation between the Customer Contact Center on Bonaire and the one in the municipality of Krimpen aan den IJssel.
