Bonaire signs MOU with Tugboat Operator Curaçao

The signing of the MOU took place on one of KTK’s tug boats.

Kralendijk – The Government of Bonaire intends to use tugboats from Kompania di Tou Kòrsou (KTK), to manage shipping traffic in the harbor of Kralendijk.

To this end, the Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with KTK. The idea is to have a tugboat from KTK structurally stationed in the harbor in Bonaire. To this end, KTK has recently established a subsidiary ‘Kompania di Tou Bonaire’ (KTB) in Bonaire.

According to Government, it is a challenge to have a tugboat present in the harbor of Bonaire. “Especially since there is now little shipping due to the Covid restrictions. The termination of Bopec’s activities has also ensured that there is less shipping traffic on Bonaire. Nevertheless, the harbor service of the public body Bonaire finds it necessary to have a tugboat moored in the harbor right now”, according to a release by Local Govenrment.

Growing

Government notes that the island is growing, which makes the need for the service bigger. The MOU should lead to more contact between Bonaire and Curaçao in the maritime field. Government feels that the cooperation is in the interest of both islands. “The ultimate dream is to have a strong port industry on Bonaire with job opportunities for everyone with maritime experience”, according to the release sent out Thursday afternoon.