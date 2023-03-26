Bonaire speaks to airline partners about New Route Development

CHICAGO/KRALENDIJK – A delegation from Bonaire held discussions at the Routes America conference last week with various possible airline partners about the development of new routes to the island.

The delegation from Bonaire consisted of the directors of the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), Miles Mercera and the director of the Flamingo Airport, Maarten van der Scheer. They were assisted in the discussions by Howard Mann of Campbell-Hill aviation consultants.

According to TCB director Mercera, discussions have been held with about 15 parties. “We have spoken with them about possible routes from our major hubs in Latin America, such as Bogotá, Panamá and Toronto.” According to Mercera, the island is ready for new air connections, now that a study of the available hotel capacity shows that there is room for further development of the tourism product.

Latin America

Airport director Van der Scheer knows that preferably direct connections between the island and Latin America have been on the wish list for some time.