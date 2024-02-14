Bonaire temporarily difficult to find on United Airlines 

KRALENDIJK- Bonaire appears to be temporarily difficult to find on the website of the United Airlines. Although the airline operates multiple flights per week to the island, the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is currently receiving complaints from tourists who are unable to book a flight simply because Bonaire is not listed as a destination.

After some investigation, it has been determined that this is due to a temporary technical error. The airline is currently working diligently to resolve the issue, which incidentally affects not only Bonaire but also some other destinations.

Booking tool

The TCB advises passengers to book flights, if necessary, through another booking tool. “If customers search using, for example, Google Flights or another online booking tool, then the United flights are still found,” says the TCB.