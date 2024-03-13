Bonaire
Bonaire Tennis Association organizes first Double Fun Tennis Tournament of the season
2024-03-13 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – Last Saturday marked the first Double Fun Tennis Tournament of the season. Beginners and advanced tennis players competed for the title on the tennis courts at Eddy’s in Hato.
After the preliminary rounds, the final was played at the end of the day. After an exciting match, Daniël Godefroy and Aldrish Isenia emerged as the winners.
The association will soon resume its youth clinics. On Saturdays between 10 and 11 AM, children can receive free tennis lessons. The association will provide the rackets. BTA stresses that everyone is welcome to the clinics, starting on Saturday, April 6th.
