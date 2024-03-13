Bonaire Bonaire Tennis Association organizes first Double Fun Tennis Tournament of the season Redactie 2024-03-13 - 1 minuten leestijd

The winners receive their prize from Robert Martis and Paul Ruijs of Bonaire Tennis Association. Photo: BTA

KRALENDIJK – Last Saturday marked the first Double Fun Tennis Tournament of the season. Beginners and advanced tennis players competed for the title on the tennis courts at Eddy’s in Hato.

After the preliminary rounds, the final was played at the end of the day. After an exciting match, Daniël Godefroy and Aldrish Isenia emerged as the winners.

The association will soon resume its youth clinics. On Saturdays between 10 and 11 AM, children can receive free tennis lessons. The association will provide the rackets. BTA stresses that everyone is welcome to the clinics, starting on Saturday, April 6th.