- 20Shares
KRALENDIJK- Bonaire will probably get two new Government Service Centers; One in Rincon and one in Antriol. A motion calling on the Executive Council to prepare the opening of such service centers was unanimously adopted by Bonaire’s Island Council on Tuesday evening.
The motion was prepared and tabled by the Democratic Party. Party leader, Clark Abraham, showed himself satisfied with the result. “The population has increased quite drastically over the years, but the way Government operates has not changed”, according to Abraham.
The motion also calls on Government to start deliberations with Government owned companies Telbo and WEB N.V. to also join the initiative and start offering their respective service at the new Service Centers.
Also read:
- Police Office Bonaire forced to shoot agressive dog
- Vacancy Director of Operations Division Sint Maarten
- New nonnative reptiles identified on Saba
- Succesful TraDay Event in Hilversum
- DUO opens temporary service centers in the Caribbean Area
- Restored and digitalized Deeds return to St. Eustatius
- Bonaire to get Government Service Centers in Rincon and Antriol
- Bonaire participates in 2021 Routes World Conference
- IMF Expects 6.2% Growth for Latin America & Caribbean
- Van Putten welcomes New Methodist Church Minister
- Prosecutor’s Office, SJIS, KPSM create criminal complaint info leaflet
- Draft environmental legislation in place for businesses
- Hospital admissions Bonaire increases to seven
- Saba introduces Covid-19 Self-Test
- DCNA hosts nature quiz for students