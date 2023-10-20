Bonaire to Host Special Olympics Kingdom Games in November

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire is in the spotlight with the organization of the very first Special Olympics Kingdom Games, which will be held on November 4 and 5. During this unique sporting event, athletes with disabilities from the former Antilles will showcase their talents in various disciplines such as soccer, athletics, and swimming.

The participating athletes from different islands will arrive on Bonaire on November 2. The festive opening of the games will take place on November 4 at Wilhelminaplein, where the traditional torch relay will also be held.

In addition, a Friends and Family Forum will be organized, focusing on the importance of sports in our society and the integration of athletes with disabilities. Throughout the games, Bon Bida will offer the Healthy Athletes program to promote the athletes’ health.

The realization of this event is the result of collaboration between Special Olympics Bonaire, Special Olympics International, Indebon, Thinc ahead, Bon Bida, Hòfi Kultural, TCB, and the Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport. The Special Olympics Kingdom Games celebrate not only sportsmanship but, more importantly, inclusivity and unity.