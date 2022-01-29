Bonaire to see two Carnival activities this year















Bonaire misses it’s yearly carnival. Photo: ABC Online media

KRALEDNIK- After consultation about the existing options, the Culture, Art and Literature Section – SKAL has agreed that the Klave Foundation will be responsible for two carnival events.

Given the developments surrounding the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the applicable rules, it is not possible to celebrate carnival on our island this year either.

In order to prevent this period from passing without anything being organized around Carnival, it has been examined in consultation with the KLAVE Foundation, the Order Enforcement Section and the Island Policy Team – EBT of the Public Entity Bonaire which events can be organized in a virtual manner. without public presence.

This year it is possible that the KLAVE Foundation will be able to organize two virtual events during the carnival period.

Tumba & Roadfire

The first event is a dress up contest that will take place on February 19th and the second event is on February 26th with a combined Bonairean Tumba and Roadfire show.

Both carnival events in question must take place in accordance with the applicable COVID-19 rules, without the presence of the public. The SKAL and the Public Entity Bonaire ask the Bonairean community to reserve February 19 and 26 to watch two virtual carnival events via social media.