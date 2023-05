KRALENDIJK- TCB, in partnership with Jack Tours, is introducing a special trolley to transport tourists through the streets of Kralendijk.

According to TCB, the trolley, which has been adorned with the image ‘It’s in our nature’, will show visitors the beauty of the island.

“If you see the ’train’ traveling around our island, take a photo of it and share it with us on social media,” TCB appeals to residents who spot the trolley.