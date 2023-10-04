Bonaire’s tourism figures show mixed picture in September

KRALENDIJK – In September 2023, Bonaire recorded a mixed picture when it comes to the growth of tourism on the island.

In September, a total of 11,928 overnight visitors came to the island, marking just a 0.7% increase compared to the previous year. However, if compared to September of pre-pandemic 2019, the figures show a significant 19.3% growth.

The Netherlands and the United States remained the primary source markets, with Germany emerging as a strong market. Curaçao continues to play a vital role, contributing significantly to Bonaire’s tourism landscape.

The 45 to 54 age group remained the most common among visitors, highlighting Bonaire’s appeal to mature travelers seeking diverse experiences. Cruise tourism also made a substantial contribution, with 19,747 cruise visitors arriving in August 2023 due to the presence of four cruise ships.