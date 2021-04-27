Bonaire Tourism Recovery Plan Identifies 20 Concrete Improvements













96 Shares

Bonaire has lots to offer to tourists. Simple improvements could add value in a lower volume tourism approach. Photo: ABC Online Media

Kralendijk- The Bonaire Tourism Recovery plan mentions 20 concrete actions to make a Top-20 of Tourism Attractions on the island even better.

The plans for improvement for areas like Klein Bonaire, Pink Beach and Gotomeer can be as simple as the installation of a toilet, but there are also more fundamental or structural suggestions. Most of the suggestions were brought up during interactive focus groups with the various sectors on the islands, like the tour operators, taxi drivers and the broader tourism sector.







While some may dismiss the importance of these improvements and investments, they could be quite Key in the attraction of less, but higher value tourists to the island.

Integrated with nature

Parks like the Caves & Carst are mentioned as ways to let tourists see more of the island and it’s unique nature. The plan also mentioned the potential re-acquisition of areas like Fontein, so that they are easier to visit and can bring a more diversified, if lower impact tourism product.

The list with concrete suggestions can be viewed here.