Bonaire Tourism Scholarship Program now open for applications

KRALENDIJK – The Bonaire Tourism Scholarship Program is now open for application. Launched by the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) in collaboration with Guardian Group Fatum (GGF), the initiative offers Bonairian students and professionals the opportunity to develop their skills and achieve their professional goals in the field of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

The program, which aims to invest in human capital and inspire a new generation of tourism professionals, offers individual professional development courses and full-time academic courses for Associate (MBO), Bachelor and Master degrees. In 2022, a total of 59 applications were received and 19 applicants were awarded a scholarship.

The application period for a scholarship is now open and will close on June 9, 2023. Scholarships range from $200 to $3,000 per academic year, depending on the type of program chosen. Participants receive this at the start of their studies and scholarships are only awarded for tuition fees.

The Bonaire Tourism Scholarship Program is an effective way to recruit qualified locals and promote retention and professional growth in Bonaire’s tourism sector. TCB, in collaboration with GGF, will award individual scholarships to a minimum of 10 participants per academic year.

Want to learn more or apply? Visit www.bonairescholarship.com or contact marketing@bonaireisland.com.