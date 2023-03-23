Bonaire Water Bottle project launched on ‘World Water Day

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire launched the ‘Bonaire Water Bottle’ project on World Water Day, March 22, to raise awareness about plastic pollution and the importance of reusable water bottles.

The project is a collaboration between Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA), and Water and Energy Company Bonaire (WEB).

The ‘Bonaire Water Bottle’ project aims to increase ongoing sustainability efforts on the island. Worldwide, over 1 million plastic bottles are purchased every minute, and nearly 80% of them end up in landfills and oceans. Therefore, the project aims to raise awareness about the importance of reducing plastic waste and continuing to promote reusable water bottles to the community and visitors.

The stainless-steel bottles are durable and have two QR codes. The first QR code on the cap helps users find locations where they can get tap water. The second QR code on the bottle itself provides more information about Bonaire and the Bonaire Bond, which invites visitors to sign a pledge to travel responsibly and preserve Bonaire’s natural attractions.

The Bonaire Water Bottle project encourages visitors to sign the Bonaire Bond pledge to travel responsibly and preserve Bonaire’s natural attractions. The bottles will be available for purchase soon, and partners interested in being a part of this project can contact marketing@bonaireisland.com and office@bonhata.org for more information.