Bonaire welcomes Enchanted Princess















KRALENDIJK- Cruise ship Enchanted Princess of the Princess Cruise Lines, has visited the island for the first time. The cruise ship docked at the south pier at 8 am yesterday.

In connection with her first visit to Bonaire, a memorabilia exchange ceremony was held. Lieutenant Governor Edison Rijna, Harbor Master Gunther Flanegin, Operations Manager of Armada Port Agency Bonaire Byron Tromp, together with the ladies Marjolein Oleana, Business Manager and Helen Mercera-Thodé, secretary of the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) presented a memento to Captain Mario Ciruzzi and his crew members.

Ceremony

The ceremony took place on board the ship at 11:00 am yesterday. The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has presented the book Bonaire – Point to Point, in which various landscapes of Bonaire are illustrated.