Bonaire welcomes new certified tour guides for the tourism sector

KRALENDIJK – Tourism in Bonaire is getting a boost with 23 new certified guides. Last Thursday, these guides completed the ‘Bonaire in Depth and Guiding Skills’ training at FORMA.

This intensive course, taught by experienced guides Sue Felix and Brian Albus, consisted of 22 lessons covering both theoretical knowledge and practical experiences. The students learned about the history, culture, and nature of Bonaire and can now provide tourists with comprehensive information about the island’s unique features.

The training, which included both classroom sessions and excursions, aimed to deepen knowledge about Bonaire and develop skills to work as guides. Sue Felix expressed her pride in the students, who can now offer tourists extensive knowledge about Bonaire. The course concluded with a ceremony in which the participants received their certificates, with half of them achieving scores between 90 and 100% and the rest between 80 and 90%.

