Bonaire will soon have more local asphalt production

KRALENDIJK- Thanks to new machines at the company BWM Infstracture, almost three times as much asphalt can be produced on Bonaire in the short term.

Yesterday BMW Infrastructure focused on the new machines and the larger production capacities. It will take another two weeks before the machines can actually be deployed.

The current production capacity is around 30 tons per day. The new machines make it possible to produce 90 tons per day. The facility required an investment of approximately $2.5 million.

According to Wendel Bonifacio of the parent company of BWM Infstracture in Curaçao, the new machines are just the beginning of further investments on Bonaire.