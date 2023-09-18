Bonaire Wine Week: September 28th to October 1st

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire is excited to announce the Bonaire Wine Week, a four-day event from September 28th to October 1st where wine enthusiasts and food connoisseurs can indulge in the island’s finest wines and cuisine.

Participating restaurants will offer special 4-course and 8-course menus paired with a selection of wines for $100. Daily wine tastings are available for $15. Tickets can be purchased online and at partner locations, including Grand Windsock Bonaire, Chogogo Dive & Beach Resort, Delfins Beach Resort Bonaire, Rum Runners, The Wine Factory Bonaire, and Bottles Bonaire.

For more information, please visit www.bonairewineweek.com. This event is made possible in collaboration with BONHATA and Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) in partnership with the WTOL Academy, the renowned Dutch wine educator at the highest level.