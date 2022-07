KRALENDIJK – As of last Saturday, the 16th of July, 16-year-old Wendelin Shiga Mercelina was reported missing. She left for Europe on the 1st of July and was supposed to return on the 15th of July, but has not returned to date.

The police are asking anyone who has heard of her, seen her or knows where she is to contact the police immediately at +599 7158000, 9310 or via e-mail at politie@politiecn.com.