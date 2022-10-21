Bonairean youth professionals exchange knowledge and experience

KRALENDIJK- The Day of the Youth Professional 2022 took place on Thursday. For the first time since 2018, it has been possible again this year to celebrate this day together and physically, after the corona period. It was also possible to follow this conference online for colleagues from the Windward Islands and in the Netherlands.

With this day, the directors of Sentro Akseso Boneiru, Expertise Center Education and Care, Mental Health Caribbean, public body Bonaire, Guardianship Council and Care and Youth want to give youth professionals the opportunity to exchange knowledge and experiences with youth professionals, within the theme: “ Space, direction and direction give Professional Autonomy”.

Improvements

The morning was all about getting acquainted, presentations and also a little exercise. The afternoon consisted of workshops, given by youth professionals for youth professionals. The results of all exchanged knowledge are used for improvements in implementation and cooperation for the benefit of youth.