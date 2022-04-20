Bonaire’s COVID figures have gone down over past week

KRALENDIJK – The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) since some weeks only publishes the figures about infections with the COVID-19 virus on Bonaire once a week.

While in recent weeks an increasing trend was seen in the total number of infections in seven days, it is now noticeable that the figures are now showing a downward trend. In the past week, the number of active infections fell by 95 to a total of 122.

There was 1 person in hospital last week with symptoms related to COVID-19.

Less Travel Restrictions

In light of the low infection rates, the Bonaire government continues to scale down travel restrictions. From this week, both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers are allowed to travel to the island, for which only the health declaration must be completed. A negative PCR or antigen test is no longer necessary.