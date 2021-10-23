- 2Shares
KRALENDIJK – Bonaire has 89 active cases of COVID-19. Of the 33 test results received, four were positive. Four more people have been hospitalized due to Covid-19. Three patients are in the special care unit. One patient is in hospital in Curaçao, There are 11 people who have recovered from COVID-19.
Get tested if you feel sick. It could take a while before you receive the results. Stay inside during this time period. Do not go outside before you get your results because you can infect other people. Staying at home prevents spread to people outside of your own household. To bring the number of infections down and prevent infection with the Coronavirus it is important to maintain hygiene instructions such as keeping a social distance of at least 1.5 meters and washing your hands regularly with water and soap.
Do you have a fever, a sore throat or other complaints that might be related to Covid-19? Then stay at home and call 0800-0800. Apply hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and sleep sufficiently. Take care of yourself and those around you.
Also read:
- Bonaire’s covid infections down but four more in hospital
- Bonhata: Include tourism in Spatial Development Plan
- Significant decrease in Covid-infections Bonaire last week
- Minister van Engelshoven visits Bonaire
- Information tour about breast cancer screening
- Find the latest vacancies on RCN facebook | Advertisement
- Air traffic between SSS islands may be declared ‘public transportation’
- Letter Confirms: Statia also wants minimum wage increase
- Saba’s Pharmacy moves to new location in The Bottom
- CDB sees sustainable energy as a necessity for Caribbean Development
- Vacature Griffier van de Eilandsraad Sint Eustatius
- Vacature Unit Manager Luchthaven Sint Eustatius
- Vacature Projectmanager voor Sint Eustatius
- USA no longer Very High Risk for St. Eustatius
- In spite of high infection rate Bonaire: No new measures