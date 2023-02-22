Bonaire’s First Bario Festival 2023 to be Held in Tera Kòrá

KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is teaming up with Fundashon Desaroyo Mundo Nobo to host the first Bario Festival of the year. The event is set to take place in Tera Kòrá – Mundu Nobo on Saturday, March 4 from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

The festival promises an exciting blend of culture and history, with an array of musical performances and local chefs and entrepreneurs sharing their culinary secrets. Grupo Eso and Foyan Boys will be performing live, along with Brass Band The Boys and a folk dance group.

All residents of Bonaire and visitors are invited to attend the first edition of the Bario Festival on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Tera Kòrá.

