Bonaire’s government calls attention to handwashing at school













13 Shares

KRALENDIJK- Employees of the Public Entity Bonaire have handed out T-shirts at the childcare with the imprint ‘Bo bida ta den bo man. Laba nan.” Posters with the slogan were distributed and hung in primary schools.

With this campaign, the OLB wants to make children, their supervisors and parents aware of the importance of regular hand washing. Right in this time. In recent weeks, many children have been infected in schools and childcare. At the daycare, the children have been instructed to set a good example for those around them by washing their hands regularly with soap and water.

Video clip

On Saturday, November 20th, the International Day for Children’s Rights, the campaign ‘Bo bida ta den bo man. Laba nan’ officially launched. Then a video clip ‘Laba bo man’ was shown for the first time. This clip was produced by Ito Martis, he also composed the music. The clip was recorded with pupils from Secondary Special Education Cluster 3.

This is not the first time that the Public Entity focuses specifically on children and young people. Last year, signs were placed at 50 childcare places. Parents were called on to help their children wash their hands. This year the BanSkol-Bèk#BonBakuná was launched to encourage young people to get the corona jab at the start of the school year.