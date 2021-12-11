Bonaire’s government continues to make progress with road improvement 

- 2Shares
A view of worked being carried out on the Kaya Amsterdam
KRALENDIJK – As if the years of pleadings have finally been answered by the gods, the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) suddenly takes a very energetic approach to asphalting entire sections of the various roads, which are in a deplorable condition.
Currently, the work executed is still not a complete rehabilitation of said roads, but more about providing a new top layer on existing roads, pending a more structural approach.
At the moment, BWM is hard at work at the Kaya Amsterdam. Stretches of the top layer are removed in order to immediately apply a fresh layer of asphalt.
Happy
Citizens, especially motorists, are quite happy with the improvements. However, many wonder why the temporary renovation, which the OLB has now opted for, could not be carried out earlier.
It has now also become increasingly apparent that R&D director Roy Martina is serious and – as has often promised – really wants to make progress with the roads.
