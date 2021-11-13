Bonaire’s government is finally taking steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19













KRALENDIJK – The Executive Council of Bonaire has (finally) taken a step that should lead to curbing the Covid-19 virus on Bonaire. This was about time, since the island now has a contamination rate that is over 10 times higher than on Curaçao, Aruba or St. Maarten.

From next Monday, November 15, a maximum of 25 people are allowed to be present at private meetings in a room from Monday, November 15, 2021. For private gatherings outside, the maximum remains 50 people.

The aim of the measure is to prevent infections in indoor spaces such as at home, at school or at work. In recent weeks, many people have been infected in these places. The rules should prevent the virus from spreading easily and care being overloaded.

Application

For professional gatherings with more than 50 people and singing, dancing and shouting, organizers must apply. This is possible at the Legal and General Affairs Department, JAZ and the Supervision and Enforcement Directorate. Visitors to such a meeting must show a QR code or a negative test result to be admitted.

Airing

Workplaces must be as safe as possible, employees must be able to keep 1.5 distance from each other. It is also advised to ventilate the workplace as much as possible. As far as possible, it is recommended that employees partly work from home.

It remains important for everyone to keep 1.5 meters away as much as possible. Citizens are also advised to meet outside as much as possible during meetings.