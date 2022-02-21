Bonaire’s government & Tourism Corporation Bonaire welcomed international artists













KRALENDIJK – On invitation of Ir Sais in partnership with the Government of Bonaire and Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) as part of the recently signed collaboration agreement, Bonaire welcomed Mike Bahia, Konshens and Farina Pao, with their management team for an important upcoming project.

On behalf of Bonaire’s government, Commissioner Hennyson Thielman mentioned: “We are extremely proud of Ir Sais, a local artist who is globally recognized and promotes Bonaire all over the world with his music. Our Tourism vision is to promote the authenticity of Bonaire with participation of our people in tourism, and Ir Sais is the ideal ambassador for this concept. By inviting these artists to work with him on Bonaire, he showcases

the versatility and diversity of our island, and we thank Ir Sais for this important initiative.”

TCB and the Government of Bonaire are excited for this new chapter of collaboration to position Bonaire in the world. The new yet to be revealed project will provide Bonaire with the necessary international exposure and share the Bonaire experience through music, local cuisine and our people.