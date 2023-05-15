Bonaire’s Presence at the Caribbean Latin Workshop in Ghent, Belgium

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire participated in the Caribbean Latin Workshop in Ghent, Belgium. This event brought together travel professionals and provided them with the opportunity to explore various destinations. Bonaire’s presence at this workshop further promoted the island in the Belgian market.

During the event, travel professionals had a unique opportunity to engage in discussions with representatives from Bonaire in a networking session. Marjolein Oleana and Annette Emerenciana from the Tourism Corporation Bonaire were present to converse with the attendees about various aspects of the island, including its culture, authenticity, adventurous activities, culinary delights, and more that Bonaire has to offer. With an attendance of over eighty individuals, Bonaire gained further visibility within the Belgian market.