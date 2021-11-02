Bonaire’s signature culinary festival “Taste of Bonaire” TCB launches its documentary 













1 Share

KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire launched its documentary of Bonaire’s signature culinary festival titled “Taste of Bonaire”.

The documentary was developed under the direction of Angelo Domacasse together with Reksel Engelhart to showcase how this small event became a household foodies’ event on the island. This culinary festival started +/- 10 years ago and until today shares the same goal, which is to highlight Bonaire’s culinary experience. Throughout the years the festival became not only a great night out for locals but also attracted many visitors from around the world in search of arts & crafts, entertainment and most importantly amazing culinary delights.

Due to the pandemic, the event has been postponed, but TCB hopes to be able to organize this festival soon. The documentary serves as a reminder of our past efforts and motivation for the future. According to CEO, Miles Mercera,“I am proud of my colleagues Angelo Domacasse, Helen Mercera-Thode, Evelain Marchena and Rolando Marin who played a vital role in the development and growth of our signature culinary event but also the launch of this great documentary. We value the effort of our team members in the realization of these great activities that complement our tourism experience.”