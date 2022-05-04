BonDiGro joins Funmiles Loyalty Program

KRALENDIJK- BonDiGro Supermarket customers can now save or redeem Funmiles. Both Funmiles and the discounter made this known on their respective Facebook pages.

“Bondigro is now also participating in the Fun”, says Funmiles Bonaire in a short video message. “We are now not only the cheapest supermarket, but also the only one with Funmiles”, says the supermarket itself on Social Media.

Bigger

The introduction of the loyalty program is not the only news at the supermarket. The supermarket, which has already been moved and expanded several times, will soon be a lot bigger again.