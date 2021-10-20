Bondigro Supermarket starts construction for considerable expansion













The BonDiGro supermarket will soon grow much larger. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- Cooperative Supermarket BonDiGro has started with the construction to make the store considerably bigger. The idea is that, once finished, the supermarket will have doubled in size.

The home appliance and furniture department will move downstairs, to guarantee better accessibility. “We will also add a lot of new brand products” says store manager Vegter Vrugt. According to Vrugt the supermarket was already too small when they opened the new building.

The expansion will also see the construction of a much bigger parking lot.

Employment

Vrugt says the expanded store will also offer more local jobs. “Actually, even right now we can always use a pair of extra hands. If people apply today, chances are that we can immediately hire them, once they meet our qualifications”, said Vrugt.

The expansion comes after a considerable expansion of Bondigro’s biggest competitor, just across the road, Warehouse Bonaire.