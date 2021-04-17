BONHATA Want Clear Admission Policy for Vaccinated Travelers













Kralendijk – The Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA) urges Government to come up with a clear Admission Policy for those travelers who have already been completely vaccinated against Covid-19.

“The vaccination rate on Bonaire is steadily increasing and is expected to approach the required 75% on short notice in order to reach ‘herd immunity’. The Public Health authority is even aiming to reach an 85% vaccination rate. In the regions where most of our tourists are from, North America and Western Europe, more and more people are being vaccinated against COVID-19”, according to BONHATA in a press statement sent out on Saturday.







BONHATA writes that vaccination appears to be the solution and provides light at the end of the tunnel. “After more than a year of lockdowns and restrictions, many vaccinated travelers are planning their summer and post summer vacations”, according to BONHATA.

BONHATA is of the opinion that Bonaire should use this opportunity to communicate a clear admission policy for vaccinated tourists. “This is not only important for the tourists, but also for our residents and entrepreneurs on the island. The tourism industry needs to know where they stand to be able to prepare for the reopening of our island and our economy”.

Competition

BONHATA also points out that there are many destinations that already provide clarity about this and tourists start booking their vacations and that Bonaire cannot afford to miss out on this.

“Popular diving destinations such as Belize and Phuket allow fully vaccinated travelers 14 days after their last vaccination on the island without COVID-19 testing. This measure provides clarity and saves a lot of unnecessary costs for travelers. This is an important factor in the choice of their vacation destination”, according to BONHATA.

The organization also points out that the tourism sector on Bonaire has taken all the necessary measures to be able to receive travelers in a safe and responsible manner. “We urge the Ministry of Public Health to announce on very short notice that, from July 1st, 2021, travelers from countries that are NOT on the no-fly list will be admitted upon presentation of proof of full vaccination, with the last vaccination given at least 14 days before entry. In addition, of course, the current possibility must remain for non-vaccinated travelers to be admitted under the current regim”, writes BONHATA in closing.