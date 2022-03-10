Bonlab receives international accreditation

KRALENDIJK – Bonlab has received international accreditation as a Medical Laboratory, ISO 15189, from the Council of Accreditation. This happened on February 17.

The accreditation process is a continuous process that must be maintained after obtaining the accreditation. The control of this process will also be done by RvA in the future.

The accreditation proves the quality of the services that Bonlab provides to the community. Tests which Bonlab cannot perform itself, are sent on to other accredited laboratories.

Bonlab has 53 years of experience in Medical Laboratory Testing on Bonaire. The laboratory started in 1969 as Landslaboratorium and became ADC-Bonaire in the year 2000 and since 2008 is called Bonlab.