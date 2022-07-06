Both ExCo and opposition with information about Holland-tripo on Wednesday

KRALENDIJK- Both the Executive Council of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) and the opposition party PDB will report on their recent trip to the Netherlands during a press conference on Wednesday.

The members of the Executive Council, the Island Council and the Island Governor spent more than a week in the Netherlands to, among other things, attend the VNG congress.

There is some surprise on the island that none of the parties has given any advance notice of their planned trip.

The DP will be first to speak at 10 AM about their activities during this trip, followed by the members of the Executive Council at 2 PM.