Boulevard Bonaire largely cleared of sand and stones after passing storm

KRALENDIJK- The boulevard on Kralendijk’s coastline has been largely cleared again of stones and especially sand deposited by bad weather late last week.

On Saturday, critical voices could be heard especially on Social Media about the slow pace of the clean-up work. Many did not understand why the boulevard could not be swept clean by Selibon, like it normally is.

The contract for the cleanup has meanwhile been awarded to a private entrepreneur, but the Public Entity (OLB) has not yet made any announcements about this.

Sand

In some places, access to the boulevard remains closed. Especially for the popular Luciano’s, there was still a lot of sand to be seen at noon on Sunday, which had been left behind on the boulevard on the sloshing waves.