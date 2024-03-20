St. Eustatius Bricking of Sidewalks Start in St. Eustatius Redactie 2024-03-20 - 1 minuten leestijd

A view of the preparatory work being carried out on the Orange Bay road. Photo: Alida Francis

ORANJESTAD- A start has been made with the bricking of sidewalks in Statia’s historic Lower Town.

Government Commissioner Alida Francis says she is happy to see the work starting, but also warns that it will not be a small undertaking. “This is no small project, as it takes place smack in the center of the heart of Statia’s historic Lower Town, with remnants of a once Golden Era ever present”.

According to Francis, the contractor, the Directorate of ENI, Programme, Project Management Organization (PPMO) and the Cultural Heritage Inspector are all working closely together to ensure the careful execution of this project while safeguarding Statia’s cultural heritage.