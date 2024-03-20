St. Eustatius
Bricking of Sidewalks Start in St. Eustatius
2024-03-20 - 1 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD- A start has been made with the bricking of sidewalks in Statia’s historic Lower Town.
Government Commissioner Alida Francis says she is happy to see the work starting, but also warns that it will not be a small undertaking. “This is no small project, as it takes place smack in the center of the heart of Statia’s historic Lower Town, with remnants of a once Golden Era ever present”.
According to Francis, the contractor, the Directorate of ENI, Programme, Project Management Organization (PPMO) and the Cultural Heritage Inspector are all working closely together to ensure the careful execution of this project while safeguarding Statia’s cultural heritage.
Meer News
-
Bonaire
Police Bonaire conduct searches in investigation into theft of E-bikes and Scooters
Police Bonaire conduct searches in investigation i...
-
Bonaire
John Soliano appointed as the new Director of Operations at the Public Entity of Bonaire
John Soliano appointed as the new Director of Oper...
-
St. Eustatius
Bricking of Sidewalks Start in St. Eustatius
Bricking of Sidewalks Start in St. Eustatius
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confi...
-
The Netherlands
Council of State advises on anti-discrimination laws in the Caribbean Netherlands
Council of State advises on anti-discrimination la...
-
News
Terramar with third edition of Global Money Week on Bonaire
Terramar with third edition of Global Money Week o...
-
Banking and Finance
CDB Seeks Replenishment for Special Development Fund
CDB Seeks Replenishment for Special Development Fu...
-
Bonaire
BHRO teams up with various parties to contribute in Bon Doet
BHRO teams up with various parties to contribute i...
Meer News
-
Bonaire
Police Bonaire conduct searches in investigation into theft of E-bikes and Scooters
Police Bonaire conduct searches in investigation i...
-
Bonaire
John Soliano appointed as the new Director of Operations at the Public Entity of Bonaire
John Soliano appointed as the new Director of Oper...
-
St. Eustatius
Bricking of Sidewalks Start in St. Eustatius
Bricking of Sidewalks Start in St. Eustatius
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confi...
-
The Netherlands
Council of State advises on anti-discrimination laws in the Caribbean Netherlands
Council of State advises on anti-discrimination la...
-
News
Terramar with third edition of Global Money Week on Bonaire
Terramar with third edition of Global Money Week o...
-
Banking and Finance
CDB Seeks Replenishment for Special Development Fund
CDB Seeks Replenishment for Special Development Fu...
-
Bonaire
BHRO teams up with various parties to contribute in Bon Doet
BHRO teams up with various parties to contribute i...
Meer Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Police Bonaire conduct searches in investigation into theft of E-bikes and Scooters
Police Bonaire conduct searches in investigation i...
-
Bonaire
John Soliano appointed as the new Director of Operations at the Public Entity of Bonaire
John Soliano appointed as the new Director of Oper...
-
Bonaire
BHRO teams up with various parties to contribute in Bon Doet
BHRO teams up with various parties to contribute i...
Meer Events
-
News
Terramar with third edition of Global Money Week on Bonaire
Terramar with third edition of Global Money Week o...
-
News
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024
-
News
ORCO Bank Manager kicks off Ride for the Roses in Bonaire
ORCO Bank Manager kicks off Ride for the Roses in ...