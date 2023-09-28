Building Depot working hard on final touches for Bonaire store opening

KRALENDIJK – In recent days, hard work has been underway at the site of the new Building Depot branch on Bonaire to complete the last details for the opening scheduled for this Friday.

The distinctive sign on the building’s facade, which is of enormous size by the island’s standards, was already put up in recent days. On Wednesday, efforts were focused on laying bricks and applying an asphalt layer to the parking lot. Many consumers on the island are eagerly anticipating the store’s opening, which will bring a variety of new products to the island, including affordable furniture and household items in addition to building materials.