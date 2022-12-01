Business Conference Emphasizes Jamaica’s Attractive Investment Opportunities

MONTEGO BAY- Jamaican authorities, private sector leaders, and experts said during the “Invest Jamaica 2022 Conference that the country is a desirable investment destination due to its geographic location, investor-friendly business environment, and other competitive advantages.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, also attended the opening of the Conference, organized by Jamaica’s national trade and investment promotion agency, the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), under the direction of the Ministry of Industry, Investment, and Commerce (MIIC), and in partnership with the IDB.

“With a stable macroeconomic outlook, expanding industries such as logistics and outsourcing, and a favorable business climate, Jamaica is becoming a leading investment destination in the Caribbean. This Conference provides an opportunity for investors to engage with the local business community, witness these benefits firsthand, and learn why the island is an ideal location for conducting business,” said Tariq Alli, the General Manager and Jamaica Country Representative for the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

More than 400 investors, businesspeople, and government officials are participating in the forum at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Montego Bay. The Conference is organized under the theme Jamaica – the Nearshore Delivery Hub of the Caribbean.

Global Services

With support from the IDB, Jamaica is expanding its Global Services Sector and encouraging investment in agribusiness, energy, and global digital services – including film, animation and music – logistics and infrastructure, manufacturing, mining, and tourism.

The island has one of the most dynamic and equitable economies in the Caribbean, with a sustainable development model that prioritizes macro-financial stability and ease of doing business. The Jamaican economy expanded by 4.54% in 2021, while exports increased by 15.2% compared to 2020.

IDB estimates that Jamaica’s exports could increase by $138.5 million if it takes advantage of short-term regional sourcing opportunities.