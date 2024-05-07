News Business owners Saba invited for Tuesday’s Info Session on IAB-BES Redactie 07-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Photo: BES-Reporter.com

THE BOTTOM – On May 7th at 12:30 pm an information session will be held by the Inspectorate of Environment and Transport (ILT) on the Establishments and Activities Decree BES (IAB BES).

The meeting will take place in the Courtroom of the Administration Building of the Public Entity Saba.

Questions

There are still many questions surrounding the new legislation. Recently, the PEP faction in the Island Council also sent various written questions to the Executive Council on the same theme.