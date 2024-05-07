News
Business owners Saba invited for Tuesday’s Info Session on IAB-BES
07-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM – On May 7th at 12:30 pm an information session will be held by the Inspectorate of Environment and Transport (ILT) on the Establishments and Activities Decree BES (IAB BES).
The meeting will take place in the Courtroom of the Administration Building of the Public Entity Saba.
Questions
There are still many questions surrounding the new legislation. Recently, the PEP faction in the Island Council also sent various written questions to the Executive Council on the same theme.
Meer News
-
News
Business owners Saba invited for Tuesday’s Info Session on IAB-BES
-
Coastguard
CITRO and Coast Guard sign new cooperation agreement
-
The Netherlands
Schiphol Airport joins in two minutes of silence for Memorial Day
-
St. Eustatius
Dutch Parliamentary Delegation arrives at St. Eustatius
-
Bonaire
Rijksdienst CN to conduct investigation into potential data breach at Civil Registry Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Customers can now make an electronic appointment to visit ORCO Bank
-
Advertisement
The Tax Office offers help with completing your online declaration
-
Saba
Man on Saba arrested for assault with weapon
Meer News
-
News
Business owners Saba invited for Tuesday’s Info Session on IAB-BES
-
Coastguard
CITRO and Coast Guard sign new cooperation agreement
-
The Netherlands
Schiphol Airport joins in two minutes of silence for Memorial Day
-
St. Eustatius
Dutch Parliamentary Delegation arrives at St. Eustatius
-
Bonaire
Rijksdienst CN to conduct investigation into potential data breach at Civil Registry Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Customers can now make an electronic appointment to visit ORCO Bank
-
Advertisement
The Tax Office offers help with completing your online declaration
-
Saba
Man on Saba arrested for assault with weapon