Businesspark organizes first networking event

KRALENDIJK- Last December 21, Businesspark organized its first networking event, called “Konektando” (connecting). The aim of the event was to bring local entrepreneurs together and to give them the opportunity to share and exchange knowledge and experience with each other.

The evening was well attended by more than 100 people. The group that was present to socialize with each other consisted of Business Park entrepreneurs, other local entrepreneurs, partners, banks, as well as mentors and coaches who have given courses to entrepreneurs or guided them or are still guiding them.

Business Park Coordinator Jermainy Diaz is very pleased with the response and interest in the first edition of ‘Konektando’. “We want to make ‘Konektando’ a quarterly event where entrepreneurs can meet to connect on an entrepreneurial level”, according to Diaz.

Workplace

Business Park is a workplace financed by the Bonairean island government, where registered entrepreneurs have access to office space, internet, guidance, courses and training.