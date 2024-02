THE BOTTOM- This week a first session was held in a broader program to upgrade the skills of local butchers on Saba.

Butcher Herman ter Weele will provide an on-the-job training in professional goat butchering, enabling the local team to master the craft of creating restaurant-grade cuts and products like burgers and sausages.

A broader training program will follow later this year, encompassing various animals and involving a larger group of locals eager to develop their skills.