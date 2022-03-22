Bypass road St. John’s to alleviate traffic congestion

THE BOTTOM – the Executive Council is looking into developing a bypass road on St. John’s. This will alleviate the traffic congestion in the village of St. John’s, particularly in the location of the schools.

Although this road will be on Government land and is unregistered land at Cadaster Saba, and there aren’t any known legal owners or claimants either, the Executive Council asks those who may hold a claim to this property, include proof of ownership claim before April 15.

This can be done by emailing bcsaba@sabagov.nl or planning@sabagov.nl or call +599 416-3292. Part of the process of submitted claims is that the legal desk Saba will assess the paperwork and advise the Executive Council on its merits.