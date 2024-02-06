Cabinet Special Envoy Caribbean Netherlands website launched

With the launch of the official website of the Special Envoy www.cabinetspecialenvoy.com, the cabinet gives a glimpse into the work of the Envoy for Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius. For example, on this website one can find all the information on how to apply for EU funds. In addition, the website provides information on opportunities for the islands regarding the United Nations and promoting economic development with Latin America and the Caribbean.

The objective of the Envoy is to strengthen cooperation with the European Union, United Nations, Latin America and the Caribbean islands in order to promote sustainable economic development of the Caribbean Netherlands. The most important themes here are climate change, connectivity, food security, renewable energy sources and economic diversification.

“It is with great pride that we launch our website and we hope that everyone in the Caribbean Netherlands will make use of this source of information regarding the European Union, the United Nations and the promotion of economic relations with Latin America and the Caribbean. The website is intended for everyone who would like to know more about the activities of the Envoy, but also specifically for companies and foundations on the islands who would like information about the possibilities of qualifying for European subsidies, for example. We invite you to have a look at our new website and sign up for the newsletter if you would like to be kept informed of the activities of the Envoy,” said Special Envoy Edison Rijna.

The website also features press releases and ongoing projects. For example, how the envoy accompanied Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius in the selection process of the ’30 for 2030 Project’ of the European Union. 30 selected islands will hereby receive support from the European Union to achieve full renewable energy production on the island by 2030. Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba are the only islands from the Caribbean region to make it through the selection process.