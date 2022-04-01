Cadastre Office celebrates 60th anniversary on Bonaire

The modern office of Kadaster Bonaire, located in the Kaya Neerlandia

KRALENDIJK- The Cadastre Office, responsible for Land Registry, will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the organization on Bonaire on 1 April. 2022. On April 1, 1962, the first land registry office was opened on Bonaire.

Before opening the local office, officials from Land Registry Curaçao came to Bonaire to take care of cadastral matters. The Land Registry is responsible for maintaining a Public Register of registered property, including immovable property, such as land ownership and properties, and the rights vested therein.

In this way the owner or other beneficiaries are recorded. It also states where the plot is located, what its dimensions are and how the land is used. In addition, the Land Registry registers data on ships, aircraft and roads. This is done underground for networks of cables and pipes.

Location

For a large part of the past 60 years, the Bonaire Land Registry Office was located in Breedestraat (now Kaya Grandi). The Land Registry then moved to a wing of the former APNA and the present building of the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN). In 2015, we were proud to move into our own modern office on Kaya lrlanda in Kralendijk.

The new political structure after 2010 has also had an influence on the design of the land registry in the Caribbean Netherlands. The process was already started in 2010 to bring the three Cadastre Offices of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba under the responsibility of Land Registry Netherlands.

The current Kadaster Bonaire employees are now employed by Kadaster Nederland. They can, according to the organization, look to the future with confidence.