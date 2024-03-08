Bonaire Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary and will make donations for good causes Redactie 2024-03-08 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Founded by Eric and Jolande Gietman, Cadushy Distillery in Rincon will be celebrating its 15th anniversary on September 6th of this year.

To commemorate the milestone, the organization will be making ten donations of $1500 each to support charitable causes on the island. This totals $15,000, a relatively substantial amount for the island. According to the founders, Cadushy has not only focused on producing and marketing various delicious beverages over the past years but also on promoting sustainability and encouraging socially responsible entrepreneurship.

Invitation

The distillery, known for its assortment of alcoholic beverages, invites social organizations and charitable causes to submit project proposals to 15years@cadushy.com for a chance to receive one of the 10 donations.