Cadushy Distillery Presents ‘Captain Don’s Limited Edition’ Whisky

KRALENDIJK- The Cadushy Distillery in Rincon is introducing a limited ‘Captain Don’s Limited Edition’ whisky. According to Cadushy Distillery owner Eric Gietman, it concerns a special release honoring the legendary Captain Don Steward.

For his initiative, Gietman has received a prestigious plaque from Professor George Buckley of Harvard University. The plaque features a fragment of Captain Don’s sailboat. Buckley, a renowned authority in historical preservation, is custodian of Captain Don’s legacy.

Captain Don Stewart, known as “Captain Don,” was a visionary conservationist and pioneer of ecotourism. “The whisky, a tribute to his remarkable life, is a meticulously crafted blend of carefully selected barrels, offering a unique flavor profile with tropical fruit notes, spice hints, and a smooth finish”, says Gietman.

Gietman expressed gratitude for the recognition by Buckley and shared his excitement to share this exceptional whisky with the world, which embodies Captain Don’s spirit and achievements.

Global

Captain Don’s Limited Edition Whisky is available globally since June 22, 2023. Proceeds from each bottle sold will contribute to conservation efforts on Bonaire, ensuring the preservation of the island’s natural beauty for future generations.