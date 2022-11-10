Cadushy Distillery wins Global Culinary Travel Award

KRALENDIJK – The Cadushy Distillery was nominated for a Global Culinary Travel Award and received an award in the category “Best Focus on Wine & Beverages in Culinary Travel”.

The Global Culinary Travel Awards were introduced by the World Food Travel Association (WFTA) in 2015 to set the benchmark for excellence and innovation in culinary industry. This year 131 companies from 27 countries where nominated.

Founder and CEO of the WFTA, Erik Wolf, was on Bonaire to present Eric Gietman of The Cadushy Distillery the award for The Cadushy Distillery.

Eric Gietman: “We are very honored to receive a global award for the work we do on Bonaire. And it inspires us to put Bonaire even more on the travel map as a culinary destination.”

The World Food Travel Association was founded in 2003 and today is recognized as the world’s leading authority on food and beverage tourism. Each year the Association serves over 200,000 professionals in more than 150 countries.

Erik Wolf: “The Cadushy Distillery stands out in creativity and use of culinary culture in the production of their products. The Cadushy visitor center, is a truly unique place where you can enjoy nice drinks surrounded by the history and heritage of Bonaire.”