Call to Organizations to Test Proven Wastewater Treatment Techniques

KRALENDIJK – The Water Circles project is soon to commence a pilot project on Bonaire aimed at implementing decentralized wastewater treatment facilities. These facilities utilize proven techniques to purify wastewater in a manner that allows for its versatile reuse. The partners of Water Circles are calling upon businesses and organizations to register their locations as demonstration sites. By participating, these organizations contribute to finding solutions for the reuse of precious water and working towards a positive business case.

Currently, only 10% of households on Bonaire are connected to central sewage systems, resulting in a significant portion of domestic and industrial wastewater being discharged untreated into the soil. Wastewater poses a threat to our well-being, the ocean, and the invaluable coral reefs. The Water Circles project will construct five small-scale decentralized wastewater treatment installations for various applications. These may include hotels, restaurants, car washes, visitor centers, residences, or small industries located outside the sewage network area and unable to connect to the public sewage system. The project works closely with water experts and strictly employs proven and robust technologies. The pilot’s objective is to demonstrate the effectiveness of these systems and their environmental benefits, as well as cost reductions in water usage for the owners and the island.

Companies and organizations can express their interest and register their locations as demonstration projects through the webpage wwfdutchcaribbean.org/watercircles. An informational session about the project, its goals, and the benefits for participating organizations will be held on June 8th from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM at Captain Don’s Habitat. The session will also provide details about the registration and selection process and allow for questions to be asked. Interested parties must confirm their attendance for the information session by emailing projectwatercircles@gmail.com no later than June 4th, 2023.

About Water Circles

Water Circles is a collaborative initiative involving the Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB), Bonaire National Parks Foundation (STINAPA), Water and Energy Company Bonaire (WEB), Water Alliance, and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF-NL). This project is being carried out within the framework of the Nature and Environmental Policy Plan for BES and receives funding from the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature, and Food Quality.