Campaign launched to inform public about neighborhood Officers on Bonaire, Statia and Saba

KRALENDIJK – From February 1st, there is a new rotation of neighborhood officers within the Dutch Caribbean Police Corps on Bonaire. Every few years, neighborhood officers rotate to different neighborhoods under their responsibility to get to know the residents and understand the challenges, so they can respond quickly and effectively. One additional officer has been appointed to Sint Eustatius, while the situation in Saba remains unchanged.

To inform the public about the neighborhood officers, a campaign has been launched, covering the officers’ roles, how to contact them, and more. The officers will also introduce themselves individually to be more visible and familiar in their work areas.

Each week, a different officer will be introduced in the order shown in the list below. Keep an eye on the Facebook page of the Dutch Caribbean Police Corps and local radio stations for more information.

Fransiscus Nous/Dwayne Lindo for Sint Eustatius

Ronald Schleper for Playa

Claudette Raphaela for Tera Kòrá

Edson Frans for Rincon

Irvin Anthonij for Nort Saliña

Victoriano Statie for Antriol

Victoria Melaan for Saba

The Dutch Caribbean Police Corps aims to provide residents with a sense of safety and tranquility in their neighborhoods through the neighborhood officers. The neighborhood police want to be closer to residents, think along with them, and be attentive to potential situations. Increased presence of neighborhood police contributes to a better society and a better island. Visit www.politiecn.com for more information about the neighborhood officers.

