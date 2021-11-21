Cape Air starts twice-daily flights to Anguilla













The delegation welcoming Cape Air at the Clayton J. Lloyd Airport of Anguilla

THE VALLEY- Cape Air, a US carrier originally from Massachusetts but now also operating several Caribbean routes, has started with two daily return flights from St. Thomas USVI to Anguilla.

On Saturday Minister Haydn Hughes, AHTA, media and industry partners, welcomed Cape Air. The airline will execute the roundtrip service seven days per week. “We are thrilled at the opportunities that this partnership will bring to the destination”, said managing director Stacey Liburd of the Anguilla Tourism Board (ATB).

Soar

In the words of Min. Hughes, “Cape Air demonstrates the same characteristics as we do. Staying power; resilience and the ability to ride out the storms of natural disasters and pandemics. Together, we will soar! Together, we will open up channels of opportunity.”