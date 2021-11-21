- 4Shares
THE VALLEY- Cape Air, a US carrier originally from Massachusetts but now also operating several Caribbean routes, has started with two daily return flights from St. Thomas USVI to Anguilla.
On Saturday Minister Haydn Hughes, AHTA, media and industry partners, welcomed Cape Air. The airline will execute the roundtrip service seven days per week. “We are thrilled at the opportunities that this partnership will bring to the destination”, said managing director Stacey Liburd of the Anguilla Tourism Board (ATB).
Soar
In the words of Min. Hughes, “Cape Air demonstrates the same characteristics as we do. Staying power; resilience and the ability to ride out the storms of natural disasters and pandemics. Together, we will soar! Together, we will open up channels of opportunity.”
Also read:
- Clyde van Putten wants Air Connectivity issue Statia addressed
- Members of Maritime Police of the Aruban Police Force are visiting Bonaire
- Bearing Point organizes another Tax Administration Performance Summit
- Cape Air starts twice-daily flights to Anguilla
- Cruyff Court gets roof on St. Eustatius
- Bonaire Government starts campaign around Children’s rights
- Winair will fly three times per day to Statia and Saba during high season
- Bonaire Ranked Best Overall Diving Destination of 2022 in Scuba Diving Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards
- Submit your application for child benefit | Advertisement
- Bonaire on Best of the World 2022 National Geographic Traveler
- Infection case at Public Health can lead to delayed test results in Bonaire
- Hydroponics Farm on Saba soon operational
- Council Members Domacassé and Ellis learn ins and outs of Public Speaking
- After confusion: Adult entertainers Pachi Place allowed to travel to and work in Bonaire
- Saba Lions Club donates dictionaries to schools